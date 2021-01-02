It is new year and Pakistan will be looking for a new beginning as they take on hosts New Zealand in the second Test. New Zealand have an unassailable lead of 1-0 in the two-match series and now will be looking to make it 2-0 to stamp their authority as the number one ranked Test side. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of PAK vs NZ 2nd Test 2021 Day 1, can scroll down below. NZ vs PAK 2nd Test 2021 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Unfortunately for Pakistan, Babar Azam will continue to be out of action and Mohammed Rizwan will lead the team. New Zealand will be without pacer Neil Wagner who is out injured and Matt Henry is expected to take his place in the playing XI.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 Day 1 Schedule and Match Timings

New Zealand will face Pakistan in the 2nd Test match of the two-game series on January 03, 2021, at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The match will begin at 11:00 am local time and 03:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST). NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 Day 1 in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the live telecast of PAK vs NZ 2nd Test match Day 1 on TV. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will provide free telecast on TV. For live streaming of PAK vs NZ details read below.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 Day 1 Live Streaming Online

Fans can now catch free live score updates of PAK vs NZ 2nd Test match Day 1 on the FanCode mobile app. However, for Pakistan vs New Zealand Test match live streaming online, users will have to pay a nominal fee. Users will have to pay a nominal fee for match pass. PAK vs NZ Test Series 2021 pass also known as season pass is available as well.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell

Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Zafar Gohar, Imran Butt

