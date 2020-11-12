One of the greatest legspinners of all-time and the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, Shane Warne picked the two best batsmen of his generation. Warne shared a picture on his Instagram page and in a lengthy message revealed the two batsmen he played with and against during his playing career. Warne with 708 Test wickets to his name and a career record of over 1000 international wickets is one of the greatest ever cricketers to have played the game. He was part of the Australia team that won the 1999 ICC World Cup and also an integral part of the side that won 16 successive Test matches and dominated world cricket for a long period. Kapil Dev Health Update: Legendary Cricketer Returns to Golf Course Two Weeks After Successful Heart Surgery.

During the course of his career which spanned over 15 years, Warner was involved in several duels in the cricket field with some of the best batsmen. His battles with Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar are part of the cricketing folklore of the 1990s. Warne was also involved in a bowling battle with Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralitharan with both vying for the greatest bowler tag throughout their career. Rohit Sharma Responds To Popular IPL Ad After Leading MI To Indian Premier League 2020 Title Win.

Warne took to Instagram and shared a picture with Lara and Tendulkar and called both ‘the two best batsmen he played with or against.’ “Did you like watching the 3 of us play and do battle out on the field?” Warne asked his fans on Instagram. Take a look at the post by Shane Warne.

Shane Warne Reveals Two Best Batsmen of This Generation

Lara also replied to Warne on his post and said he enjoyed all the battles against the spin wizard and also praised Tendulkar for his knocks. “I enjoyed all battles I faced when at the crease but coming up against you @shanewarne23 was like playing at the #flavian everyone waited anxiously with bated breath not for the outcome but for every delivery and that man next to us @sachintendulkar just check how good he was I am presently in Mumbai and I go on the sports channel in search of one of his brilliant innings he played over the years and I am sure to find it,” Lara commented on the post.

Fans replied in numbers on the post and praised the three cricket greats for their contribution to cricket over the years. Warne was last seen during the IPL 2020 in UAE. He serves as the brand ambassador of the Rajasthan Royals while Sachin, who is the mentor of the Mumbai Indians, cheered from home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2020 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).