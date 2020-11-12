Former Indian cricket team captain and World Cup winner Kapil Dev is now doing well and has returned to back to playing golf, a sport he took up after retiring from cricket. The 61-year-old suffered a heart attack last month and had to be rushed to the hospital where doctors performed an emergency angioplasty. The former cricketer was discharged a couple of days later after a successful operation. Kapil Dev Health Update: Former Indian Captain Undergoes Successful Angioplasty, Now Stable.

After being released from the hospital Kapil Dev took to his social media to thank all the well-wishers who sent messages of encouragement during this tough time. ‘Thank you everyone for all the love and concern. I am overwhelmed with good wishes and well on the road to recovery,’ the 61-year-old wrote.

After recovering from the health-scare, the 1983 World Cup winning Indian captain said that he would be back to the golf field as soon as the doctors allow him and on Thursday, posted a video of himself at the Delhi Gold Club. ‘Good to be back on the Golf Course’ Kapil Dev captioned a video of him playing the sport.

See Post

Good to be back on the Golf Course .... pic.twitter.com/M3V6D7KEoF — Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) November 12, 2020

Kapil has been an amateur golfer since his retirement from international cricket back in 1994 and also taken part in many events over the years. The former national cricket team skipper has been named in the Indian team for the 2018 Asia Pacific Seniors in Japan.

