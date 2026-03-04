Summer Warne, the daughter of the late Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, has detailed a "bittersweet" and ultimately volatile experience at Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour stop at Marvel Stadium. In a lengthy TikTok video posted to her account, the 24-year-old claimed she was targeted by a fellow concertgoer who poured water down her back while she was dancing in the seated section. The incident occurred during Sheeran's three-night stint in Melbourne (February 26-28, 2026), a city where the British singer shares a deep, storied connection with the Warne family. 'I Enjoy Being Married': Singer Ed Sheeran Takes Cheeky Dig at ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, Says He’ll Never Join the Dance Reality Show.

Summer attended the Thursday night show (February 26) alongside her siblings, Brooke and Jackson. Despite having tickets in a seated area, Summer and her friends stood up to dance a move that reportedly drew the ire of nearby patrons. “I wasn’t aware of the rule you aren’t allowed to stand up and sing and dance at a concert,” Summer said in her video. She claimed the situation escalated an hour later when she felt water being poured over her clothes and into her jeans. When she confronted the woman, the patron allegedly laughed and suggested it was an accident. “At this point, I’m seeing red,” Warne admitted. “I said, ‘What possesses you to pour water down my undies and down my jeans for standing up and dancing at a concert?’”

For the Warne family, Ed Sheeran’s concerts are deeply emotional. Sheeran was a close friend of Shane Warne; he performed at the spin king’s 2022 memorial service at the MCG and his hit song Photograph was played at Warne's private funeral. “Ed was very good friends with my dad... obviously his concerts are very bittersweet,” Summer explained, noting that emotions were already running high before the altercation took place.

The video has sparked a divide among social media users regarding concert etiquette, many fans argued that Sheeran’s high-energy shows are designed for movement. “I don’t pay for concerts to sit down,” one commenter wrote. Others noted that seated sections are often chosen by those who cannot stand for long periods due to age or health, and that standing can obstruct the view of those behind them. Frontier Touring, the promoter for the Loop Tour, clarified the official policy on their website, "Dancing and singing are normal and reasonable behaviour at the concerts," though they prohibit standing on seats, in aisles, or engaging in anti-social behaviour. Ed Sheeran India Concert 2025: Crowd Cheers As Sheeran Rocks Pune With ‘The Mathematics’ Tour.

Following the confrontation on Thursday, Summer shared that she opted for a different experience for the Saturday show. The family watched the final Melbourne performance from a private booth, avoiding further public friction. Ed Sheeran’s Australian leg of the Loop Tour continues tomorrow, March 5, 2026, at the Adelaide Oval.

