Sanju Samson has been named the Player of the Tournament for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, following a record-breaking campaign that culminated in India’s 96-run victory over New Zealand in the final. Speaking at the post-match ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, 8 March, the wicketkeeper-batter credited legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for providing the technical and mental guidance that fueled his resurgence. Sanju Samson Overtakes Virat Kohli's Record To Score Most Runs For India in Single T20 World Cup Edition, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

Samson finished the tournament with 321 runs at an extraordinary strike rate of 199.38. His contribution in the knockout stages was particularly historic, as he became the first player to score scores of 85-plus in the quarter-final (97* vs West Indies), semi-final (89 vs England), and final (89 vs New Zealand).

The Sachin Tendulkar Influence

During his post-match presentation, Samson revealed that he had been in constant contact with Tendulkar over the last two months. The mentorship proved vital after Samson was initially left out of the starting XI during the group stages following a lean patch in the preceding series against New Zealand.

"After the New Zealand series I was broken, my dreams were completely shattered. And I was thinking what can I do. But God had different plans. And I was rewarded for being brave enough to dream," Samson said.

"A lot of former players have reached out to me and tried to help me out. For the last couple of months, I have been in constant contact with Sachin sir. I reached out to him and had big big conversations with him. Getting a guidance from someone like him, what more can you ask for? I am very grateful for everyone who supported me," he added.

A Record-Breaking Final Performance by Sanju Samson

In the final against the Black Caps, Samson’s 89 off 46 balls set a new record for the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup final, surpassing the previous best of 85 set by Marlon Samuels (2016) and Kane Williamson (2021). His innings, which featured eight sixes, propelled India to a mammoth total of 255/5, the highest ever in a tournament final. India Win T20 World Cup 2026, Men in Blue Become First Team To Defend Title After Beating New Zealand in Final.

Samson also set a new benchmark for the most sixes in a single T20 World Cup edition, finishing with 24 maximums. His ability to anchor the innings while maintaining a strike rate near 200 was cited by the ICC voting panel as the deciding factor for the Player of the Tournament award.

From the Fringes to the Podium

Samson’s journey to the trophy was far from certain. He only entered the side during the Super 8 stage as a tactical shift to counter opposition spin. His 97* against the West Indies at Eden Gardens is widely regarded as the turning point of India's campaign, rescuing the team from a precarious position to secure a semi-final berth.

