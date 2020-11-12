Rohit Sharma after leading Mumbai Indians to the Indian Premier League trophy in 2020 has responded to a popular IPL which, which had trolled the franchise for winning the elusive trophy in just the odd years. MI for the first time in their history, defended their crown as they defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets to clinch the title for a record fifth time on November 10, 2020 (Tuesday) in Dubai. Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals by 5-Wickets, Clinch Fifth IPL Title.

Ahead of the start of the new IPL season, a promotional advertisement was released pointing out that Mumbai Indians have won the Indian Premier League in just odd years (2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019), raising the question, of whether the Rohit Sharma-led side will be able to defend their title and win it in an even year. Gautam Gambhir Wants Rohit Sharma to Replace Virat Kohli as India’s ODI & T20I Captain as Mumbai Indians Lift Fifth IPL Title.

The MI skipper at that time, had responded to Vivo (now replaced by Dream11) IPL ad and now after winning the elusive trophy for a fifth time with Mumbai Indians has again replied. ‘We indeed went even this season. Bola tha aapko mamu inki ganit weak hai’ the Mumbai Indians skipper wrote on his official Twitter account.

See Post

We indeed went even this season. Bola tha aapko mamu inki ganit weak hai 😁😁 @mipaltan @StarSportsIndia https://t.co/W81Cp0U29m — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 12, 2020

Mumbai Indians became only the second team after Chennai Super Kings to defend their status as the champions of the Indian Premier League. With this title win, the franchise have extended their lead as the team with most IPL trophies with five, as MS Dhoni-led CSK are second on the most with three wins.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma won his sixth IPL title as a player after lifting the trophy for the first time with Deccan Chargers in 2009. The Indian cricketer is also the most successful captain in the tournament history, winning fir five times, all with Mumbai Indians.

