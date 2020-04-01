Shane Warne Snubs Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav from His India XI, Picks Sourav Ganguly As All-Time Best Captain

Shane Warne and Sourabv Ganguly (Photo Credits: Getty)

Australian great Shane Warne named Sourab Ganguly as the best captain of all time and has snubbed the stalwarts like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni from his playing XI. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the legendary spinner was asked to pick his India XI and he came up with some unexpected choices which surprised many. He in fact even snubbed his student Kuldeep Yadav from the list and instead picked Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh his list. The Australian great took to Instagram to reveal his India XI. Sachin Tendulkar Was an All Condition Batsman, Says Shane Warne.

He started with Navjyot Siddhu and Virender Sehwag for the opening slot. He also had reasons for picking Siddhu as he said that he had the ability to play against the spin bowlers. The middle had names like Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Azharuddin as well as Ganguly. The current BCCI head was also chosen as the skipper of the team as he said that he would want Ganguly to lead his side and that’s why VVS Laxman missed out from the squad. Nayan Mongia replaced MS Dhoni as a wicket-keeper. Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh were the spinners. Javagal Srinath was the only pacer chosen in the team.

"I am only picking players that I played against and that's why M.S. Dhoni and Virat Kohli are not going to be a part of the side. While Dhoni is probably the greatest wicketkeeper-batsman to have played the game, Kohli is one of the greatest batsmen across formats," said Warne.

Check out his India XI below:

Warne's all-time India XI: Virender Sehwag, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly (captain), Kapil Dev, Nayan Mongia (wicketkeeper), Harbhajan Singh, Javagal Srinath, Anil Kumble