Shreyas Iyer Health Updates Live: The cricket fraternity has been put into concern after Shreyas Iyer suffered an injury during the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25. This happened in the 34th over of the innings when he ran to complete a catch that would dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana's bowling, but ended up injuring himself in the process. Shreyas Iyer seemingly was in a lot of pain as he clutched his left side after completing the catch and had to leave the field following the incident. He was subsequently hospitalised in Sydney and it came to light later that he had suffered from a spleen laceration. Shreyas Iyer Out of ICU! Latest Health Update Says Indian Cricketer in ‘Medically Stable’ Condition After Laceration Injury to Spleen During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025.

Shreyas Iyer Injury Video Clip

Shreyas SUPERMAN Iyer! 💪 Puts his body on the line for #TeamIndia and gets the much needed wicket. 🙌💙#AUSvIND 👉 3rd ODI | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/0evPIuAfKW pic.twitter.com/LCXriNqYFy — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 25, 2025

Shreyas Iyer was earlier reported to have been put into the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), but fortunately, he was taken out of intensive care. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took to social media to share a health update on Shreyas Iyer with a statement, which read, "Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on 25th October 2025."

"He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress," the statement added. It has also been reported earlier that his condition was critical, but the BCCI's official update has made it clear that he was stable and recovering. Shreyas Iyer Hospitalised Following Injury During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 Match, BCCI Medical Team Monitoring His Condition: Sources.

BCCI's issues Shreyas Iyer's Health Update

Amidst this, it was also reported that Shreyas Iyer's family is headed to Sydney to check in on him as he recovers from the spleen injury at a hospital. Named the vice-captain of the India National Cricket Team for the ODIs against Australia, Shreyas Iyer scored 72 runs in two innings and was not required to bat in the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025, which saw Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli turn back the clock with a stellar 168-run unbroken partnership that saw the Men in Blue get past the finish line.