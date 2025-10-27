28 Oct, 19:55 (IST)

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has issued a fresh statement on Shreyas Iyer and it is a positive one. The Indian cricketer's condition is stable and he is on the road to recovery. The statement also informed that a scan done on October 28 showed 'significant improvement.'See BCCI's Statement Here:

In massive news coming from Australia, India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has provided positive news about Shreyas Iyer, who continues to be hospitalised following a near-death injury. Yadav confirmed that Iyer is stable, and will be under medical care of the next few days, asserting that the India middle-order batter is taking over texts.

In good news for cricket fans, and particularly for all Shreyas Iyer's well-wishers, according to a report by PTI, the BCCI has confirmed that the Indian cricketer is out of the ICU and remains in stable condition, with medical staff continuously monitoring the star player. 

A report by Dainik Jagran has claimed that Shreyas Iyer's life could have been in danger had it not been for the BCCI medical team's on-field treatment. Sports journalist Abhishek Tripathi has revealed an email written by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala of the Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai, to the BCCI, where he has lauded the Team India medical officers for their quick on-field treatment, which 'saved a life'. Shreyas Iyer was reported to have been taken out of the ICU and a BCCI statement added that he was 'recovering well' after the spleen laceration. 

The BCCI, in their statement, earlier had stated that they are 'closely monitoring' Shreyas Iyer's injury status and his day-to-day progress will be evaluated. Those wondering what a spleen laceration is, can read here for more details. 

Shreyas Iyer is currently out of the ICU, as has been reported by Cricbuzz and other sources and is said to be in a 'medically stable' condition as per a BCCI statement. 

Shreyas Iyer Health Updates Live: The cricket fraternity has been put into concern after Shreyas Iyer suffered an injury during the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25. This happened in the 34th over of the innings when he ran to complete a catch that would dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana's bowling, but ended up injuring himself in the process. Shreyas Iyer seemingly was in a lot of pain as he clutched his left side after completing the catch and had to leave the field following the incident. He was subsequently hospitalised in Sydney and it came to light later that he had suffered from a spleen laceration. Shreyas Iyer Out of ICU! Latest Health Update Says Indian Cricketer in ‘Medically Stable’ Condition After Laceration Injury to Spleen During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025.

Shreyas Iyer was earlier reported to have been put into the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), but fortunately, he was taken out of intensive care. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took to social media to share a health update on Shreyas Iyer with a statement, which read, "Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on 25th October 2025."

"He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress," the statement added. It has also been reported earlier that his condition was critical, but the BCCI's official update has made it clear that he was stable and recovering. Shreyas Iyer Hospitalised Following Injury During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 Match, BCCI Medical Team Monitoring His Condition: Sources.

Amidst this, it was also reported that Shreyas Iyer's family is headed to Sydney to check in on him as he recovers from the spleen injury at a hospital. Named the vice-captain of the India National Cricket Team for the ODIs against Australia, Shreyas Iyer scored 72 runs in two innings and was not required to bat in the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025, which saw Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli turn back the clock with a stellar 168-run unbroken partnership that saw the Men in Blue get past the finish line.