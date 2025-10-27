What is a spleen laceration? Many fans might have wondered about it after this was said to be Shreyas Iyer's injury. During the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 in Sydney, Shreyas Iyer came up with a sensational fielding effort as he completed a running catch to dismiss Alex Carey. But right after completing the catch, the 30-year-old clutched his side and seemingly was in a world of pain. Unfortunately for Team India, Shreyas Iyer did not play any further part in the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 and was taken to a hospital in Sydney for treatment. In this article, we shall take a look at what a spleen laceration is and how it is caused. Shreyas Iyer Out of ICU! Latest Health Update Says Indian Cricketer in ‘Medically Stable’ Condition After Laceration Injury to Spleen During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025.

Watch Exact Moment When Shreyas Iyer Suffered Spleen Laceration

Shreyas SUPERMAN Shreyas SUPERMAN Iyer! 💪 Puts his body on the line for #TeamIndia and gets the much needed wicket. 🙌💙#AUSvIND 👉 3rd ODI | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/0evPIuAfKWpic.twitter.com/LCXriNqYFy — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 25, 2025

Now, Shreyas Iyer is no stranger to injuries. Earlier, the Indian cricketer had experienced a devastating back injury and in an interview later on, he had gone on to shed light on his injury and his painful recovery. Speaking to GQ India, the IPL-winning captain shared that he was paralysed in one leg and experienced horrendous pain. However, Shreyas Iyer showed grit and determination and went on to enjoy a fascinating ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which India won and where he finished as the highest run-scorer for the Men in Blue.

BCCI's Statement Says Shreyas Iyer Has Suffered Spleen Laceration

What Is Spleen Laceration? Know All About Shreyas Iyer's Injury

To understand spleen laceration, we have to know what a spleen is first. The spleen is an organ which is located in the upper part of the abdomen and underneath the diaphragm. It is a very delicate organ and in adults, it can be about five inches long. The spleen is a highly vascular organ-it has a lot of vessels and it filters and also stores the blood in one's body. A spleen laceration is a serious condition that can cause internal bleeding and it can require urgent medical attention. BCCI Says Shreyas Iyer Has Suffered ‘Laceration Injury to the Spleen’, Recovering Well.

A spleen can be ruptured or lacerated due to a variety of reasons and sports injuries can lead to the same. In Shreyas Iyer's case, he seemed to have injured his spleen after he landed awkwardly while completing the catch. After the injury, he immediately had to leave the field, as can be seen in Shreyas Iyer's injury video above and was rushed for treatment. It was reported by PTI that Shreyas Iyer had fainted in the dressing room and his parameters were also low. He was rushed to the hospital, where he has been undergoing treatment ever since. Shreyas Iyer's family is reportedly headed to Sydney to check on him as he recovers from this situation.

