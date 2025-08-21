Shreyas Iyer is a very good batter and a brilliant captain as well, but do you know that he performs magic, too! Yes, the Indian cricketer, fondly nicknamed 'Sarpanch' by his followers, stunned a magician named Chira,g who had initially performed a magic trick on him by making a card disappear. This all took place when Shreyas Iyer and his sister were out for a meal at The Bombay Cartel, a very popular restaurant cum bar located in Juhu. The video of the fun magic session and Shreyas Iyer's stunning magic skill at the end was shared by the Indian cricketer's sister, Shresta Iyer, on Instagram. What Cost Shreyas Iyer His Place in Team India's Squad for Asia Cup 2025? Here Are Some Possible Reasons.

The video opens with the magician approaching Shreyas Iyer as he is seated at a table with his sister around. The magician, who was carrying a pack of cards, introduced himself as Chirag, an illusionist and asked Shreyas Iyer to draw a card and sign his autograph on the same. Shreyas Iyer obliged and it is important to note that his phone was kept right in front of him. The magician went ahead with his magic trick and made the card disappear on the table while going nowhere close to the place where his phone was kept.

Shreyas Iyer was amazed by the trick and later, the magician Chirag revealed that the card was inside Shreyas Iyer's phone and was being seen on the screen. He then made the card, which had Shreyas Iyer's autograph, appear much to the joy of those present at the venue. What happened next was even more surprising. When he asked if he could have the autographed card back, Shreyas Iyer replied, "What autograph?" and just by simply flicking the card, made his signature disappear from the same! No KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal in India Squad for Asia Cup 2025, Angry Fans React.

Watch Shreyas Iyer Perform Magic Trick:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shresta Iyer (@shrestaiyer29)

The magician Chirag was taken aback by this and even invited Shreyas Iyer to join him on his 'B7 Magic Bar Tour'. As he called for the Indian cricketer to perform magic with him on his tour, the fans present at the venue chanted for the Punjab Kings captain to join him. However, this isn't the first time that Shreyas Iyer has performed magic. Back in an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show in 2024, Shreyas Iyer had performed a magic trick with cards, leaving Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh spellbound.

Shreyas Iyer Performs Magic on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Who is Shreyas Iyer's Sister Shresta Iyer?

Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shresta Iyer, is a professional dancer and choreographer. Shresta Iyer is the younger of the two siblings and has often been spotted cheering for her brother from the stands across various cricket matches when the right-hander is in action. Earlier this year, she made her debut in Bollywood with a dance number named 'Agreement Karle' from the film 'Sarkari Baccha.' Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Shresta Iyer Makes Bollywood Debut With Item Song 'Agreement Karle' From 'Sarkari Baccha' (Watch Video).

Who is the Woman Beside Shreyas Iyer?

While Shreyas Iyer's magic trick stole the show in the now viral video shared by his sister Shresta, eagle-eyed fans were also quick to spot a woman seated beside the Indian cricketer. The woman was seen expressing her astonishment after the magician performed his magic trick by making Shreyas Iyer's autographed card disappear and then appear again.

Mystery Girl Spotted Beside Shreyas Iyer

Mystery girl spotted sitting beside Shreyas Iyer (Photo credit: Instagram @shrestaiyer29)

Fan Enquires About Mystery Girl Beside Shreyas Iyer

'Who is She?'

More Fans Asking Same Question About Woman Beside Shreyas Iyer

However, there is no confirmation as to who the girl, seated beside Shreyas Iyer, is. She has not been tagged in the Instagram post shared by Shresta Iyer and at this point, her identity and her connection with Shreyas Iyer and his sister cannot be ascertained.

