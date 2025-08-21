Fans were pretty curious to know the identity of the mystery woman who was spotted sitting beside Shreyas Iyer as the Indian cricketer performed a magic trick in a viral video. Shreyas Iyer's younger sister, Shresta Iyer, took to social media to share a video where the Indian cricketer was seen performing a magic trick of his own after a magician had made a card disappear and appear again. As the magician named Chirag completed his trick, which left Shreyas Iyer astonished, the video panned towards a woman who was seated right beside him and she too cheered and clapped when the Indian cricketer was asked to join a magic tour. Shreyas Iyer Knows Magic Too! Indian Cricketer’s Trick Stuns Magician Chirag by Making His Autograph Disappear, Sister Shresta Shares Video (Watch).

Eagle-eyed fans were not only mesmerised by Shreyas Iyer showing off his magic skills but were quick to spot the girl beside him. And subsequently, they flooded the magic trick viral video shared by Shresta Iyer with comments seeking to know who she was and what her connection with Shreyas Iyer was about. Take a look at some comments below.

Viral Magic Trick Video Shows Mystery Woman Beside Shreyas Iyer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shresta Iyer (@shrestaiyer29)

Who is the Mystery Woman Spotted Beside Shreyas Iyer in Magic Trick Viral Video?

Unfortunately, the identity of the woman spotted sitting beside Shreyas Iyer in the viral magic trick video could not be ascertained. She was not tagged in the viral Instagram video shared by Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shresta and her identity, however, remains a mystery. While there might be speculations that she could be Shreyas Iyer's girlfriend, nothing is confirmed as yet. This space will be updated as soon as more details on her and her connection with Shreyas Iyer are revealed. What Cost Shreyas Iyer His Place in Team India's Squad for Asia Cup 2025? Here Are Some Possible Reasons.

Dating Rumours Involving Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been involved in a number of dating rumours in the past. Earlier, he was linked to Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife Dhanashree Verma and rumours regarding the two had picked up pace on social media for quite some time after they were spotted dancing in a viral video. Dhanashree Verma, earlier this year, parted ways with Yuzvendra Chahal and there has been nothing to confirm that she and Shreyas Iyer could be in a relationship.

Viral Video of Shreyas Iyer Dancing With Dhanashree Verma

Shreyas Iyer Dance With Dhanashree Verma Dhanashree Verma is Yuzi Chahal's wife. pic.twitter.com/9E161bGlR2 — NoSmo King (@kartik73) March 5, 2021

Another woman who was strongly linked to Shreyas Iyer was Trisha Kulkarni. Rumours of the two being involved in a potential relationship did the rounds after she was spotted in Team India's Diwali celebrations in 2023 and was also at Chepauk when KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) had won the IPL title back in 2024.

Shreyas Iyer's Asia Cup 2025 Non-Selection

Shreyas Iyer was recently the topic of discussion after he was not included in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025. The right-hander has had a great time in the shortest format of the game after his exploits with the bat as well as in captaincy in IPL 2025. Many had believed that he would be part of the India National Cricket Team for the Asia Cup 2025. But that has not been the case as the right-hander was not even named among the standby players for the Asia Cup 2025.

