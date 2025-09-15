Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Hong Kong China National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Sri Lanka will be looking to add to their win against Bangladesh in the first game of the Asia Cup when they take on Hong Kong this evening. The team produced a solid all-round display in their first game with not much going wrong for them. Touted as one of the favourites for the tournament, Sri Lanka knows another dominating performance this evening would all but confirm their smooth passage to the next round. Opponents Hong Kong on the other hand were beaten convincingly by Afghanistan and this is a must win tie for them. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla Reflects on India’s Commanding Seven-Wicket Win Over Pakistan, Says ‘It’s Huge Victory’.

Babar Hayat looked good against Afghanistan in the last game and Hong Kong will be betting on him to continue his good run. Skipper Yasim Murtaza in the lower order is another player that can chip in with some spending hits in the slog overs. The middle overs is where Kalhan Challu and Nizakat Khan will need to step up and be counted.

Pathum Nissanka scored a half-century against Bangladesh while Kamil Mishara was another batter that looked good in the middle. Kusal Perera and Dasun Shanaka in the middle-order will need to chip in and plug in the loopholes in this department. Sri Lanka boast of one of the best spin attacks in this tournament. Led by Wanindu Hasranga, the team can stifle the opposition in these favourable conditions.

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, China, Asia Cup 2025 Viewing Option Details

Match Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, China, Asia Cup 2025 Date September 15, Monday Time 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Dubai International Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony LIV and Sony Sports Network, FanCode

When is Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, China, Asia Cup 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Sri Lanka national cricket team will take on the Hong Kong, China national cricket team in an Asia Cup 2025 Group B match on September 15. The SL vs HKC Asia Cup 2025 T20I cricket match will begin at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at Dubai International Stadium. Asia Cup Winners List: A Look at Teams Who Have Won T20I Editions Ahead of 2025 Marquee Continental Cricket Tournament.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, China, Asia Cup 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup 2025. Hence, fans can find telecast viewing options of the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, China Asia Cup 2025 match on Sony Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 TV channels. For Asia Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, China, Asia Cup 2025?

Sony Sports Network also has the live streaming rights for the Asia Cup 2025 series in India. So, the SL vs HKC Asia Cup 2025 match online viewing options live stream online on the Sony LIV app and website, which might require a match pass to view complete matches. FanCode will also provide online viewing options for the Asia Cup 2025 on its app and website for INR 25 and INR 189. Sri Lanka will dominate the game from the onset and should secure an easy win here.

