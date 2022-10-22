Sri Lanka (SL) will battle it out against Ireland (IRE) in the 15th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 in super 12 stage on 23 October at Blundstone Arena in Bellerive, Australia. The match will commence at 09:30 AM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction SL vs IRE T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Melbourne.

Sri Lanka and Ireland qualified for super 12 stage of T20I World Cup 2022 after going through the round 1.Both the teams lost their opening matches in round 1 and later displayed a strong comeback, winning their consecutive two matches.

Sri Lanka have already won a men's continental championship this year which will act as a booster in the camp. Ireland is also backed by a T20I series win against Afghanistan in August backing them and after beating the two time T20I World Cup winners West Indies in round 1 of ongoing T20I World Cup, Irishmen will be confident to take on any side.

SL vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Kusal Mendis (SL), Lorcan Tucker (IRE) could be taken as our wicket-keepers. India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022, Melbourne Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

SL vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Pathum Nisannka (SL), Paul Stirling (IRE), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

SL vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Curtis Campher (IRE), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Dasun Shanaka (SL) could be our all-rounders.

SL vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Joshua Little (IRE), Mark Adair (IRE) could form the bowling attack.

SL vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Kusal Mendis (SL), Lorcan Tucker (IRE),Pathum Nisannka (SL), Paul Stirling (IRE), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL),Curtis Campher (IRE), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Dasun Shanaka (SL),Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Joshua Little (IRE), Mark Adair (IRE).

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) could be named as the captain of your SL vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Curtis Campher (IRE) could be selected as the vice-captain.

