A snake made an appearance at the India Women's National Cricket Team's training session at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Women in Blue are set to take on archrivals Pakistan in their second match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and they were in for an unexpected appearance by the snake, which the PTI (Press Trust of India) reported as a common rate snake or 'Garandiya', as called in Sinhalese. The IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is set to be played on Sunday, October 5 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. BCCI Advises India Women's Cricket Team to Not Shake Hands With Pakistan Women During ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match: Report.

According to a report in PTI, the snake was spotted in the drains of the stadium and stands when the India Women's National Cricket Team players were training for the IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match. Interestingly, the sight of the snake did not frighten the Indian camp. Instead, it turned out to be an amusing experience. PTI quoted a ground official who said, "It’s not venomous. It doesn’t bite. It’s a Garandiya, just looking for rats." ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Saba Karim Says India’s Toughest Tests Will Be Against Australia, New Zealand, Not Pakistan.

India and Pakistan have had contrasting starts to their respective campaigns at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue had a victorious start to their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaign on September 30, beating Sri Lanka in the first match of the tournament, which was a rain-affected encounter in Guwahati. Pakistan on the other hand, suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaign opener.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2025 11:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).