In a significant development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has advised the India women's national cricket team not to shake hands with the Pakistan women's national cricket team during the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. According to a report by the Indian Express, the message to avoid handshakes with Pakistan Women, at the toss or after the game, was given to the Women in Blue before they departed for Sri Lanka on Wednesday. The development comes after India men's national cricket team refused to shake hands with Pakistan men's national cricket team during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025. Meanwhile, the India Women started their World Cup campaign on a winning note by defeating the Sri Lanka women's national cricket team. India Women Beat Sri Lanka Women by 59 Runs in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 1; Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma and Bowlers Help Women in Blue Start Winning Campaign.

India Women to not Shake Hands with Pakistan Women

BCCI advises India women's team to not shake hands with Pakistan players during ICC Women's World Cup match in Colombo on Sunday

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

