Supernovas continue to dominate the Women's T20 Challenge as they won their third title. The Harmanpreet Kaur led side defeated Velocity by four runs in the finals of the 2022 edition. It was a sensational all-rounder performance by the team. Deandra Dottin shined with a brilliant display as the spinners did a great job to lead their team to a win. IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony To Take Place in Ahmedabad on the Day of Final.

After being asked to bat first, Supernovas were given a sensational start by their openers. Deandra Dottin scored a sensational half-century as she led the team to the highest total in the competition. In reply, Velocity were unable to keep up with Supernovas' strong bowling attack and despite a gutsy knock by Laura Wolvaardt, they ended up on the losing side.

SNO vs VEL, Women's T20 Challenge 2020 Final Stats

# Supernovas won their third Women's T20 Challenge title

# Supernovas registered the highest team total (165/7) In the competition's history

# Deandra Dottin scored her first fifty of the competition

# Laura Wolvaardt scored her second half-century in the tournament

It was a brilliant tournament all-round but in the end record champions Supernovas, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, once again emerged as the best side, winning the competition for the third time in four editions.

