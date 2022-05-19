The IPL 2022 final will be played on May 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, there are changes in the timings of the summit clash. The encounter will begin a half-hour later than usual as for the first time in three years the authorities are planning to host a closing ceremony for the competition. Buy IPL 2022 Playoffs Tickets Online: Here Is How You Can Purchase Match Tickets for Indian Premier League. Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, a cultural closing ceremony will be held on the final day of IPL 2022 - May 29. It is understood that the BCCI and IPL authorities will be hosting a closing ceremony involving Bollywood personalities. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS and DC of Making It To Last Four.

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 06:30 PM IST and will run for a duration of 50 minutes. Due to this, the toss for the final will be held at 07:30 PM IST with the encounter starting 30 minutes later at 08:00 PM IST.

Opening and closing ceremonies were a regular feature of IPL in the opening decade of the competition. However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, these celebrations took a backseat and for the first time since 2019, a closing ceremony has been organised.

Even this year there was no opening ceremony on March 26, when the IPL started. It is understood that the decision to hold the closing ceremony was an afterthought, taken at an Apex Council meeting later.

As per reports Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and oscar-winning composer AR Rahman will be performing at the ceremony. It is understood that there will be a special show, chronicling the journey of Indian cricket over the last seven decades to celebrate 75 years of Indian independence.

The League stage of IPL 2022 will conclude on May 22 and at the moment, only GT and LSG have booked their place in the playoffs. Kolkata will host Qualifier 1 and Eliminator while Qualifier 2 and the final will be held in Ahmedabad.

