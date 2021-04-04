South Africa will look to fight back and level the three-match ODI series when they play Pakistan in the second match on Sunday. South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on April 4 (Sunday). Pakistan currently lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 after beating South Africa by three wickets in the series opener. A Pakistan victory in the second game will clinch the ODI series for Babar Azam’s men. Meanwhile, ahead of the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match, take a look at the weather and pitch report of the venue. South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online on Disney+Hotstar: Get SA vs PAK Cricket Match Free TV Channel and Live Telecast Details on PTV Sports.

Weather Report: Fortunately, the weather is expected to be clear throughout the day. The sun will be out but the cloud cover will keep the temperature down. The weather forecast for the day is 25 degree Celsius according to AccuWeather. The evening will be a little cold though. Expect a full match. Shahid Afridi Wishes Sachin Tendulkar A Speedy Recovery, Says ‘May Your Hospital Stay Be Short and Your Recovery Even Shorter’.

Johannesburg Weather Report:

Johannesburg Weather Forecast (Photo Credits: accuweather.com)

Pitch Report: With the game a day-night fixture, team bowling first could get some movement at the start of the match. Toss will therefore be crucial and both teams will look to chase the match. We saw in the first game, the pitch tends to ease on later and gives the chasing team an added advantage. Both teams will want to field first and make most of the early movement with the ball.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafiq, Hyder Ali, Asif Ali, Usman Qadir, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi.

South Africa: Tenba Bavuma (captain), Jeneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Ross ben der Dusain, JJ Smuts, Andile Fehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Vian Mulder, Lizad Williams, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Henrich Klassen, Kayle Verrayne , Buren Hendrix, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Nagidi, Enrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabrez Shamsi, Jr. Dala, Lutho Sipamala, Daryan Dapavillan.

