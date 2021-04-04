South Africa will play Pakistan in the second game of the three-match ODI series with the hosts looking to bounce back and level the series while Pakistan will want to seal a series win with a victory. South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Pakistan currently lead the three-match series having beaten South Africa by three wickets in the opening match. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, live streaming online and other details for the SA vs PAK 2nd ODI match should scroll down for all relevant information. Babar Azam Scores 13th ODI Hundred During SA vs PAK 1st Match.

Captain Babar Azam led from the front and scored a century to help Pakistan chase down 274 and take a lead in the three-match ODI series. Azam scored 103 from 104 deliveries and shared a 177-run partnership with Imam-ul-Haq (70) to put Pakistan in a commanding position in the chase and although a flurry of wickets towards the chase made the chase tricky, Shadab Khan eventually took them home with three wickets to spare in the final ball of the innings. Shahid Afridi Wishes Sachin Tendulkar A Speedy Recovery, Says ‘May Your Hospital Stay Be Short and Your Recovery Even Shorter’.

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2021 match will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on April 4 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2021 in India?

In India, fans can watch the live telecast of South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2021 in India. So fans can watch the game live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels on their television.

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online

Fans can also catch South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2021 match online. Disney+hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the clash online for fans in India. Fans in Pakistan can log in to the official website of PTV Sports to watch the games.

Squad

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Sisanda Magala, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr

