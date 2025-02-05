IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI 2025: Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India National Cricket Team and England National Cricket Team meet in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 takes place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on February 06. The IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 match has a start time of 01:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 1st ODI 2025. England Playing XI for IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 Announced: Joe Root Returns For Three Lions Since ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

England were outplayed in the five-match T20I series 4-1 and now the hosts will be looking to continue their domination in the ODIs as well. Meanwhile, England have announced their playing XI for the first ODI and experienced batter Joe Root returns to the 50-overs format after a gap of 13 months. In the IND vs ENG Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked seven players from India and four from England cricket team to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI. IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs England Cricket Match in Nagpur.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (ENG) and Rishabh Pant (IND).

Batters: Virat Kohli (IND), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) and Joe Root (ENG).

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (IND), Liam Livingstone (ENG) and Ravindra Jadeja (IND).

Bowlers: Brydon Carse (ENG), Mohammed Shami (IND) and Kuldeep Yadav (IND).

IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Hardik Pandya (c), Joe Root (vc).

IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Jos Buttler (ENG), Rishabh Pant (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND), Joe Root (ENG), Hardik Pandya (IND), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Brydon Carse (ENG), Mohammed Shami (IND) and Kuldeep Yadav (IND).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2025 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).