Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth will make his much-awaited comeback in professional cricket today (January 11) in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. He’ll don the Kerala jersey in the T20 tournament and will be determined to make a mark. For the unversed, the two-time World Cup-winning pacer faced a ban in 2013 for his alleged involvement in spot-fixing. His ban ended in September 2020 and the Kerala star became eligible to play professional cricket again. He could have made a comeback much earlier but India’s domestic cricket season got postponed due to the COVID-19 virus. Sreesanth Reacts After Receiving Kerala Cap for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021.

Sreesanth is known for his raw pace and ability to move the ball in the air. He even was the part of the Indian team which lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. However, now that he’s 37, bowling with such venom and speed will not be easy. Although he has looked impressive in nets, playing at such level will possess a different challenge. Notably, Sreesanth is quite excited about his comeback as he recently shared a heartfelt note on Twitter.

“My dear loved ones , please never ever give up on ur dreams..always keep at it no matter how small ur chances are,,if thr is no door..,build one nd keep going strong...God is great ..Thnks a lot for all the support u all have shown through these years..love u all,” he tweeted while sharing some pics in Kerala jersey.

Speaking of other potent names in the Kerala squad, wicket-keeper Sanju Samson will lead the team while Robin Uthappa and Jalaj Saxena will also ply their trades. Basil Thampi will share the fast bowling duties alongside Sreesanth. Meanwhile, Kerala, who are placed in Elite Group E, will face Puducherry in their first game.

