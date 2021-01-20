As the celebrations of India’s heroic Test series win in Australia subsides, the focus shifts to the Indian Premier League (IPL) where all eight franchises have released their full list of retained and released players. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have retained captain David Warner, Kane Williamson for the next season of the IPL. The Orange army have, however, released the likes of Siddarth Kaul Billy Stanlake and Basil Thampi. The decision to retain and release players were taken based on the performances of IPL 2020. Here we take a look at the full list of retained and released players by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2021 season. IPL 2021 Auctions Live News Update.

Despite injuries to key players, Sunrisers Hyderabad reached the qualifiers last year finishing third in the IPL 2020 points table. They beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator to reach qualifier 2 where they lost to Delhi Capitals. They had lost pacer and vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar to injury but made great use of squad depth to the reach the semi-finals last year. Rishabh Pant Achieves Career Best Position in ICC Test Batting Rankings, Virat Kohli Drops down to Fourth Spot.

List of Released Players: Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep and Y Prithvi Raj.

List of Retained Players: Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Abdul Samad, Shreevats Goswami, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Virat Singh, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Siddharth Kaul, Priyam Garg, David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow.

IPL 2021, is expected to start in the final week of March following the conclusion of India vs England bilateral series. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and also the most successful franchise in the history of the tournament with five titles to their name. SRH, who clinched the title in 2016, will be aiming for their second IPL trophy when the next season kicks-off.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2021 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).