India scripted history once again in Australia but this time with a second-string bowling attack and without their captain and talismanic batsman Virat Kohli. India beat Australia by three wickets to win the fourth and final Test and clinch the series 2-1. Their win at The Gabba ended Australia’s 32-year unbeaten streak at the venue and also left the hosts with consecutive Test series defeats at home against India. From standing on the brink of being whitewashed after the 36-all-out embarrassment in the opening Test, India showed tremendous grit and determination to fight back and secure a series win. India Squad for First Two England Tests Announced: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Set To Return, Prithvi Shaw Axed.

The BCCI also announced an 18-member squad for the opening two Test matches against England. Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Ishant Sharma are set to return for the Test series, which begins from February 5 in Chennai. India kept almost a similar team to the one that toured Australia with Prithvi Shaw being the only player left out from the squad. Navdeep Saini and T Natarajan, who weren’t part of the Test squad originally in Australia but were added after injuries, were not picked. Video of Australian Fan Shouting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ Slogans Goes Viral After India Beat Hosts at the Gabba To Win Series.

Washington Sundar, however, was named in the team as one of the four spinners with Axar Patel also getting a place. Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja, who are all recovering from injuries, were not picked in the Test squad.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Mumbai ended their campaign with a win over Andhra while Rajasthan beat Saurashtra and Haryana defeated Kerala to end the group stages of the T20 tournament.

In the Indian Super League, Odisha FC bounced back from a goal down to hold Hyderabad FC to 1-1 draw. Halicharan Narzary gave Hyderabad FC the lead early in the first half while Cole Alexander equalised for Odisha FC, who remained at the bottom after the draw. Meanwhile, moving to Badminton, Kdiambi Srikanth had to bow out of the Thailand Open due to a calf muscle strain despite winning the opening round. PV Sindhu and Sameer cruised to the second round while Sai Praneeth had to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test.