Rishabh Pant has taken massive strides in ICC Test batting rankings after playing a match-winning 89-run knock at the Gabba in the fourth and final Test. The southpaw, who was previously the 26th-ranked Test batsman, has jumped to the 13th position. Notably, this is the highest-ranking achieved by an Indian wicket-keeper in Tests. Pant is also the top-ranked Test wicket-keeper with South Africa captain Quinton de Kock next gloveman in the list, holding the 15th spot. While the southpaw has made massive gains, his skipper Virat Kohli has dropped down to the fourth position. The regular Indian skipper missed the last three Tests for the birth of his first child. Rishabh Pant’s First Tweet After Playing a Match-Winning Knock at the Gabba.

Speaking of other Indians in the list, Cheteshwar Pujara has moved to the seventh position while Ajinkya Rahane has been dropped down to the ninth spot. Notably, India is the only team in the latest rankings to have three players in the top-10. Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root, who scored a spectacular double-century against Sri Lanka in Galle, is back in the top five while Marnus Labuschagne advances to the third spot. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson continues to top the charts with Steve Smith at number two.

Pant Goes Up!!

🙌 Pant attains career-best rankings 📈 Root returns to top five with his highest rating points Top performers from the first #SLvENG Test and final #AUSvIND Test make significant gains in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Player Rankings! Details 👇 — ICC (@ICC) January 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and other Indian stars can improve their rankings when they take on England on February 5 in the first Test of the five-match series in Chennai. Stakes are incredibly high in the series as India can consolidate their top spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table and become the top-ranked Test team.

