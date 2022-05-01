The Chennai Super Kings, with just two wins this season, saw a change in leadership with Ravindra Jadeja letting go of the captainship in favour of former skipper MS Dhoni. The return of Dhoni at the helm of affairs has undoubtedly lifted the spirit of the fans, and all eyes will be on India’s greatest wicket-keeper batsman as he tries and help his team out of the mess they find themselves in. Their opponents Sunrisers Hyderabad though, are no pushovers, with a win consolidating their place in the top four. After a slow start to the campaign, Sunrisers Hyderabad played some exceptional cricket to climb up the ladder under the able leadership of Kane Williamson. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK of Making It To Last Four.

Hyderabad have a brilliant pace attack in the form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik and Marco Jansen. Be it any stage of the game; these players are capable of hitting the deck hard and claiming wickets. The batting unit may not have the big hitters but players like Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram and Abhishek Sharma can bat sensibly and get the team to respectable totals. Kane Williamson, though needs to get back to his usual best for the team to improve even further.

Chennai Super Kings will be banking on veteran batsman Robin Uthappa to get the team to a flying start. He, along with Shivam Dube, have the potential to play long innings at aggressive strike rates which puts the opposition under pressure. With Ravindra Jadeja no longer burdened with captaincy, we can expect him to get back to his usual self with both bat and bowl.

SRH vs CSK Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 46 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the SRH vs CSK clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

SRH vs CSK Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 46 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the SRH vs CSK match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. Sunrisers Hyderabad will start the game as the favourites but with MS Dhoni as the captain of the opposite dugout, things can change very quickly.

