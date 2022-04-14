Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 25 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The SRH vs KKR clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 15 2022 (Friday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), after losing their initial two matches, have mended their ways and won back to back matches lately against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT). SRH Skipper Kane Williamson hands down guided his side to an eight-wicket victory in their previous match against Gujarat Titans (GT). Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are among the top teams of IPL 2022 though the outcome of the latest match they played wasn’t in KKR’s favour and they lost by 44 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC). Other than that, KKR have won three matches so far against CSK, PBKS, MI and lost against RCB. Next, two teams will be facing each other, and a close encounter is expected with a win probability slightly favouring Kolkata Knight Riders. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

SRH vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Nicholas Pooran (SRH) is our wicket-keeper.

SRH vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters – Kane Williamson (SRH), Shreyas Iyer (KKR), Rahul Tripathi (SRH) could be taken as batters of the Dream11 Fantasy Team.

SRH vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Andre Russell (KKR), Pat Cummins (SRH), Abhishek Sharma (SRH) can be our all-rounders

SRH vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Umesh Yadav (KKR), T. Natarajan (SRH), Rasikh Salam (KKR), Marco Jansen (SRH) could be taken as the bowlers.

SRH vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Nicholas Pooran (SRH), Kane Williamson (SRH), Shreyas Iyer (KKR), Rahul Tripathi (SRH), Andre Russell (KKR), Pat Cummins (SRH), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Umesh Yadav (KKR), T. Natarajan (SRH), Rasikh Salam (KKR), Marco Jansen (SRH).

Shreyas Iyer (KKR) could be named as the captain of your SRH vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Abhishek Sharma (SRH) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2022 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).