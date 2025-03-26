Match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) meet Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 27, which could potentially be a high-scoring encounter. SRH resumed their journey from IPL 2024, showcasing their batting power in their IPL 2025 opener, while LSG played a nail-biting thriller, much like several matches from the last season. The SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 match could potentially see records fall, given the lack of bowling strength in the Lucknow side as compared to the batting prowess of Hyderabad. Fact Check: Did Stump Mic Catch Rishabh Pant Saying 'Buddha Jaanse Maar Dega' While Keeping Wickets In DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Match? Here's the Truth.

As promised pre-season by Pat Cummins, SRH are looking to score 300 runs, which the franchise came close against RR, and could achieve the impossible against LSG, given all their main pacers are struggling with injuries. Ishan Kishan, who scored a magnificent ton, might sit out having suffered a potential knee injury while fielding in an attempt to stop a boundary. SRH will want to improve on their bowling, which went for plenty, which might be a concern against an explosive LSG batting.

On the flip side, LSG are struggling with the pace bowling battery, given all their ace pacers struggling with a niggle. A lot will depend on Ravi Bishnoi to stop the leakage of runs in the middle, on a placid track in Hyderabad. Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, and Aiden Markram will be expected to take the batting charge for LSG, with the likes of Rishabh Pant and David Miller in the ranks to do all the power-hitting down the order. Shardul Thakur and Shahbaz Ahmed will have to step up as experienced pros in the bowling.

SRH vs LSG Head-to-Head Record in IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants have featured against each other in four IPL matches. Out of these, SRH have won just one, while LSG have come out victorious three times.

SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Key Players

Abhishek Sharma Nicholas Pooran Ravi Bishnoi Harshal Patel Travis Head

SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Key Battles

Currently in run-hitting form, Travis Head will be crucial to SRH's charge, and will be challenged by Shardul Thakur in the initial overs. Thakur was the only bright spot in LSG's bowling against Delhi Capitals, and will be expected to get the better of Head. Nicholas Pooran is the backbone of LSG's batting, given the lack of inexperienced domestic talent in the batting order. Harshal Patel came into his own against DC and bowled an expectation spell in the death overs, where Pooran excels.

SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, March 27. The SRH vs LSG clash in IPL 2025 will commence at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the official broadcast rights of IPL 2025 in India. Fans can watch the SRH vs LSG live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Impact Players

SRH have players like Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, and Jaydev Unadkat as their impact players, giving the management a choice of many options regardless of the toss. LSG will have the likes of Manimanran Siddharth, Abdul Samad, and Akash Singh in their impact players list, which gives the management a backup of all kinds.

