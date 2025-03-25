The relationship between Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant and the owner Sanjiv Goenka had been a matter of discussion for many fans. Goenka reportedly had a fallout with former LSG captain KL Rahul in IPL 2024 and that created the image of him being a strict owner. Speculations floated around in social media over his relationship with new captain Pant. A viral video on social media claimed that Pant was caught saying on stump mic 'Buddha Jaan Se Maar Dega' (The old man will kill us) during the DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match. In reality the clip of the match showed that Pant said no such thing and it was a speculation made on social media. Lucknow Super Giants Owner Sanjiv Goenka Gives Inspirational Speech to Motivate Rishabh Pant and Co After LSG's Defeat Against DC in IPL 2025 Clash (Watch Video).

Did Stump Mic Catch Rishabh Pant Saying 'Buddha Jaanse Maar Dega'?

