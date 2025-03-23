Did Ishan Kishan blow kisses towards Kavya Maran during the SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match on March 23? Fans have made such speculations as the wicketkeeper-batter was spotted blowing kisses after completing his half-century in the SRH vs RR match. Ishan Kishan was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 11.25 crore at the IPL 2025 auction and he made a mark in his first match for his new team, smashing a century. After he got to his half-century, Ishan Kishan was seen blowing kisses and fans felt that it was for Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran, who was in attendance at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Kavya Maran All Smiles As Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan Give Sunrisers Hyderabad Flying Start in Powerplay During SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match (See Pic).

Ishan Kishan Blows Flying Kisses

𝙄𝙎𝙃𝘼𝙉 𝙊𝙉 𝘼 𝙈𝙄𝙎𝙎𝙄𝙊𝙉! 🚀#IshanKishan scores a brilliant 50 for SRH in his first match of IPL 2025, setting the tone for the team! 💪 Is 300 possible today? 🤔 Watch LIVE action: https://t.co/AS2kwWg8tW#IPLonJioStar 👉 SRH 🆚 RR, LIVE NOW on Star Sports 2 &… pic.twitter.com/WQPkDupgOl — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 23, 2025

Fans Speculate It was For SRH Owner Kavya Maran

Another Fan Makes Similar Speculation

Ishan Kishan giving flying kisses to kavya Maran @grok is there a chance of them getting married, in case kishan scores 2-3 more centuries ? 😛 #SRHvRR #IshanKishan #Archer #TravisHead #KavyaMaran pic.twitter.com/UTDfn4gA8p — Aditya Choudhary (@AdityaC23584817) March 23, 2025

'Did Ishan Kishan Blow Flying Kisses for Kavya Maran'

Did just Ishan Kishan gave flying kiss to Kavya Maran?? 👀 pic.twitter.com/2F0Dv5JkmW — Bruce Wayne (@_Bruce__007) March 23, 2025

