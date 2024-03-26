Match number 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 17th edition is all set to be played between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI). It will be a home game for SRH. This will be a match full of pressure for both sides as both of them have started their campaigns with the losses. And also both of them lost very close battles. SRH and MI both lacked somewhere and that's what led to their defeat in their first games of IPL 2024. SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 8 in Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians are going to have an advantage as they have won more matches than the Sunrisers when we talk about the clash between them. SRH with some new talents and a new captain Pat Cummins will be looking to get through. Hardik Pandya and Co will have to give a deep thought to their middle order which was a problem in their last game. Bowling wise both the teams can be considered somewhat equal. Mumbai Indians Squad Arrives in Hyderabad Ahead of IPL 2024 Clash Against Sunrisers Hyderabad (Watch Video).

Hyderabad Weather Report

Expected Weather in Hyderabad at the Time of SRH vs MI match (Source; Accuweather)

Good news for all the cricketing fans as no traces of rain can be seen in the weather report mentioned above during the SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match. The temperature will vary between 29 to 35 degrees Celcius. The weather conditions are going to be hot and humid.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The condition of the pitch is considered as batting-friendly as the pitch provides batsmen with a lot of opportunities to put the runs on the board. The ground has big dimensions and batsmen have to time their shots to perfection to achieve boundaries, this can thus be used as an advantage by the bowlers. A total of 71 matches have been played on this ground in the IPL history and in a majority of them chasing team has emerged victorious.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2024 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).