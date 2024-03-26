The Indian Premier League's (IPL) match 8 of the 17th edition is set to be played between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI). It is going to be a tough second match for both teams as both of them lost their first matches of IPL 2024. SRH faced a narrow loss by four runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The same goes for MI as they also lost their first match with a close margin of six runs against the Gujarat Titans (GT). IPL 2024: ‘Tried To Bowl As Many Dot Balls As Possible Against RCB,’ Says Punjab Kings’ Spinner Harpreet Brar.

Sunrisers' top order was able to give them a good start but wasn't able to take it on a long run as the wickets kept falling for SRH. Heinrich Klaasen displayed a brilliant innings as he scored 63 runs in just 29 balls in which he just smashed eight sixes. In the bowling department, they consumed a lot of runs which could've been avoided. All in all, it will need a better team performance from the Sunrisers Hyderabad to get through to the Mumbai Indians. IPL 2024: ‘Enjoyed My Debut, Would Have Loved To Have Sealed It With Win’, Says Delhi Capitals’ Shai Hope.

Mumbai Indians did fine in bowling as only Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee were able to make some impact while the skipper Hardik Pandya struggled with the ball as well as his bat. While chasing it was not a very big total to achieve as Rohit Sharma gave a good start to MI followed by a crucial innings from Dewald Brevis. The middle order somewhat needs some work as it will play an important role.

SRH vs MI Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Both teams have been against each other for a total of 21 times in which SRH has won nine matches and MI has been able to win 12 matches. MI have that advantage of extra wins.

SRH vs MI Match Number 8 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Rohit Sharma Mayank Agarwal Dewald Brevis Heinrich Klaasen Jasprit Bumrah T Natarajan

SRH vs MI Match Number 8 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

The fans would be very willing to witness the key battle between the captains Hardik Pandya and Pat Cummins and also how Heinrich Klaasen plays out against the pacers of MI.

SRH vs MI Match Number 8 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Match Number 8 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. The match will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

SRH vs MI Match Number 8 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels to catch the live telecast of the CSK vs GT match 7 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, has the TATA IPL 2024 online streaming rights in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the CSK vs GT IPL 2024 match 7 free live streaming in India.

SRH vs MI Match Number 8 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (Wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (C), Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (Wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya (C), Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2024 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).