After the Holi celebrations Mumbai Indians (MI) squad will now be ready for their second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). MI took to social media to share a video of the players reaching Hyderabad ahead of the IPL 2024 clash against SRH. Hardik Pandya and his squad faced defeat in their first game of the season and will now be looking to bounce back. SRH also lost their first match of the IPL 2024 season. Ex-Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya Receives Casteist Slurs from Unruly Spectators At Narendra Modi Stadium in His First Match As Mumbai Indians Skipper in IPL 2024.

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)