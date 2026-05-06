SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match
Sunrisers Hyderabad face league leaders Punjab Kings in a crucial IPL 2026 encounter. Explore top fantasy picks, captaincy choices, and predicted playing elevens for today's match.
The race for the IPL 2026 playoffs moves to Hyderabad as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium this Wednesday. Punjab Kings currently lead the points table with 13 points, while Sunrisers Hyderabad sit in third place with 12 points, having played one additional fixture. You can follow Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match scorecard here.
With both teams featuring some of the season's most prolific boundary-hitters and wicket-takers, the match promises high fantasy potential. Both sides are coming off losses and will be desperate to secure two points to solidify their standing in the top four.
SRH vs PBKS Squad Analysis and Key Players
Sunrisers Hyderabad continue to rely on their aggressive opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. The addition of Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen gives them one of the most formidable middle orders in the competition. Captain Pat Cummins has led the bowling attack effectively, supported by the experienced Harshal Patel and young Sakib Hussain.
Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, have been the most consistent side of the season. Young opener Priyansh Arya has been a revelation at the top, while the all-round capabilities of Marcus Stoinis and Cooper Connolly provide balance. Their bowling strength lies in the spin of Yuzvendra Chahal and the left-arm pace of Arshdeep Singh. Hyderabad Weather and Rain Forecast for SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026.
Fantasy Cricket: Dream11 Top Picks
Based on current form and venue history, the following players are identified as key fantasy assets:
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Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan are both high-impact players. Klaasen’s ability to clear the ropes in the middle overs makes him a priority pick.
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Batters: Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma remain essential picks due to their high strike rates. For Punjab, Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer are the most reliable run-getters.
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All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis is a vital selection given his recent form with both bat and ball. Nitish Kumar Reddy offers value as a budget-friendly all-round option for SRH.
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Bowlers: Pat Cummins and Arshdeep Singh are consistent wicket-takers in the powerplay and death overs. Yuzvendra Chahal is a crucial pick for his ability to break partnerships in the middle overs.
Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Suggestions
Choosing the right captain can determine success in fantasy leagues. Travis Head is a strong candidate for captaincy given the batting-friendly nature of the Hyderabad track. For vice-captaincy, Marcus Stoinis or Heinrich Klaasen are preferred due to their consistent contributions.
SRH vs PBKS Predicted Dream11 Team
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Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen (VC), Ishan Kishan
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Batters: Travis Head (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya
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All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Nitish Kumar Reddy
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Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
SRH vs PBKS Pitch and Weather Conditions
The surface in Hyderabad has been a high-scoring one throughout the 2026 season. However, the weather forecast for Wednesday indicates a 40 per cent chance of rain and a yellow alert for thunderstorms. This could lead to a shortened game, making top-order batters and death-over bowlers even more valuable. Captains winning the toss are expected to bowl first to take advantage of any moisture and the DLS factor.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).