The teams playing the play-offs of the Indian Premier League have been decided, which leaves us with the last dead rubber of the group stage with Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Punjab Kings. Both the sides tried their best to stay relevant in the race till the last moment but losing key games at crucial juncture cost them. Hyderabad in particular, won their last contest against Mumbai Indians to snap a four-game losing streak. Punjab on the other hand have been plagued by inconsistencies, and like every season, they will not feature in the business end of the campaign. IPL 2022 Playoffs Schedule, Who Plays Who? Match Timings, Venues and Teams for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2 and Eliminator.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been led down by their batting efforts but it did manage to click against Punjab Kings. Rahul Tripathi and Priyam Garg attacked the opposition from the onset and scored quick-fire runs. Nicholas Pooran contributed as well as the team went past 190. In the bowling department, it is Umran Malik who is shining with his fiery fast bowling spells combined with wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken a back seat when it comes to leading the pack but has been fairly efficient.

Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan are the batting mainstays of the Punjab side and apart from the trio, there has rarely been any performance of note throughout the season. Skipper Mayank Agarwal, promoted himself down the order, but did not find much success and he will be eager to end the campaign on a high. Kagiso Rabada has been one of the leading wicket-takers in the IPL again but Sunrisers Hyderabad will be wary of the threat he possesses. IPL 2022 Orange Cap List Updated.

SRH vs PBKS Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 70 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Sunrisers Hyderabas vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the SRH vs PBKS clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network. IPL 2022 Orange Cap List Updated.

SRH vs PBKS Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 70 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the SRH vs PBKS match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Sunrisers Hyderabas vs Punjab Kings match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. The match is an opportunity for both these teams to test their bench strength and prepare for the future campaign.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2022 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).