MS Dhoni turned back the clock with a half-century for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022's first game against Kolkata Knight Riders. The defending champions lost early wickets and their innings lacked impetus and momentum until Dhoni's attacking display of shots at the end of the innings, which helped CSK get to a competitive total. Eventually, it was not enough as the Knight Riders went on to win the game but Dhoni's effort in the first game has him top the list of most runs scored by a player so far, thereby making him the holder of IPL 2022 Orange Cap. Kolkata Knight Riders' Ajinkya Rahane sits second on the list with 44 runs in the game. Dhoni's CSK teammates Robin Uthappa and captain Ravindra Jadeja are third and fourth on the list with KKR's Sam Billings making it to the top five. Meanwhile, you can take a look at the IPL 2022 Orange Cap updated list below. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad had won the Orange Cap last season with 635 runs in 16 games. He had surpassed former teammate and current Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis by just two runs to end up as the highest run-getter. Star batter Virat Kohli holds the record for scoring the most runs in one season of the IPL, where he racked 973 in the 2016 edition. India and Mumbai Indians legend Sachin Tendulkar was the first Indian in IPL history to win the Orange Cap, when he did it in 2010.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list:

Position Player Team Matches Innings Runs 1 MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings 1 1 50 2 Ajinkya Rahane Kolkata Knight Riders 1 1 44 3 Robin Uthappa Chennai Super Kings 1 1 28 4 Ravindra Jadeja Chennai Super Kings 1 1 26 5 Sam Billings Kolkata Knight Riders 1 1 25

You can check out the full list from IPL's official website here.

The Orange Cap over the years, has been exchanged between international and Indian stars. David Warner has won it the most number of times (3). This season, like other years, there would be intense competition for the Orange Cap.

