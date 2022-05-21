Three teams have qualified for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs. Gujarat Titans (GT), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have made it to the final four and now await either Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) or Delhi Capitals (DC). Rest of the six teams have been eliminated and thus Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings will be a dead rubber. However, all eyes will be on Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, below you can find who plays who in the IPL 2022 playoffs along with match timings and venue details. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

In the MI vs DC contest, RCB’s fate depends as well. If DC win they will qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs and in case they lose, RCB will move to the final four. In both the cases, run-rate won’t play a part as DC have it superior than RCB. The IPL 2022 table toppers face off in the Qualifier 1. And in this case, it will be Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals. The Eliminator takes place between third and fourth-placed teams, so Lucknow Super Giants will either face Delhi Capitals or Royal Challengers Bangalore. IPL 2022 Orange Cap List Updated.

IPL 2021 Playoffs Schedule

Date Matches Timings (IST) Venue May 24 Qualifier 1 GT vs RR 7:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata May 25 Eliminator LSG vs TBD 7:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata May 27 Qualifier 2 Loser Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator 7:30 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad May 29 FINAL Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 8:00 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Two newcomers Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have managed to make it to the IPL 2022 playoffs. It will be interesting to see if one or both of these teams qualify for the IPL 2022 final.

