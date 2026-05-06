SRH vs PBKS Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad face league leaders Punjab Kings in Match 49 of IPL 2026 today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Get the live streaming details, TV telecast info, and match timings.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming: The race for the IPL 2026 playoffs continues tonight, Wednesday, 6 May, as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) host the table-topping Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. This Match 49 encounter is a high-stakes fixture, with Punjab Kings currently leading the table with 13 points and Hyderabad sitting closely behind in third place with 12 points. You can follow Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match scorecard here.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, captained by Pat Cummins, will be looking to capitalise on home conditions and avenge their earlier six-wicket defeat to Punjab in Mullanpur. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings aim to bounce back after suffering consecutive losses in their most recent outings.
SRH vs PBKS Match Timing and Venue
The fixture is a night game and is the only match scheduled for Wednesday in the 2026 season.
|Feature
|Details
|Fixture
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings (Match 49)
|Date
|Wednesday, 6 May 2026
|Time
|19:30 IST (Toss at 19:00 IST)
|Venue
|Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
SRH vs PBKS Live Streaming in India
For digital viewers in India, the IPL 2026 season continues to be hosted on the consolidated platform following the major industry merger.
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Platform: All IPL 2026 matches, including SRH vs PBKS, are available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.
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Language Options: The digital feed is accessible in multiple regional languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
SRH vs PBKS TV Telecast Details
Television viewers in India can follow the action on the Star Sports Network, which remains the official broadcast partner for the tournament. Hyderabad Weather and Rain Forecast for SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026.
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Primary Channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and their respective HD versions.
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Regional Channels: The match will also be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Hyderabad Weather and Pitch Report
While the Hyderabad surface traditionally favours high-scoring encounters, weather may play a role tonight. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city, warning of potential light to moderate rain and thundershowers during the evening hours.
High humidity and the potential for a rain-shortened game could influence the toss, as the DLS factor often benefits the team batting second in such conditions.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).