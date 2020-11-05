Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on each other in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) Eliminator. Sunrisers booked their place for the playoffs in the last league game and the finished third on the points table thanks to better run rate. The winner of this contest will take on the loser of Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the seven things ahead of SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

SRH vs RCB Head-to-Head

In 16 meetings against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad have won eight matches. And RCB have won seven games. One game between these two ended in a tie and SRH won the Super Over. This season in two matches against each other both won one each.

SRH vs RCB Key Players

David Warner and Rashid Khan are the key players for Sunrisers Hyderabad. For Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal hold the key. SRH vs RCB Eliminator IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: David Warner, Yuzvendra Chahal and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

SRH vs RCB Mini-Battles

Rashid Khan vs Virat Kohli and Chris Morris vs David Warner are among the top battles to watch out for during the course of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020 Eliminator

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the IPL 2020 match Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In three matches at the venue this season, Sunrisers Hyderabad lost two and won one. RCB played four matches at this venue and won two out of those.

SRH vs RCB Match Timings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 Eliminator will start at 07:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Odds.

SRH vs RCB Live Telecast and Online Streaming

SRH vs RCB Likely Playing XIs

SRH Probable Playing 11: David Warner(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

RCB Probable Playing 11: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

