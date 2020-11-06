Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face each other in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). SRH vs RCB clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 06, 2020 (Friday). This mouthwatering clash provides another opportunity for fans of Dream11 Fantasy game and we're bringing you the tips for SRH vs RCB clash in IPL 2020. The captain of your team fetches 2x points while the vice-captain gets 1.5x points and selecting the correct players in that position could prove to be a huge difference. SRH vs RCB Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Eliminator.

The winner of SRH vs RCB will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 2. Defending champions Mumbai Indians have already booked their place in the finals of IPL 2020. Meanwhile, this will be the third meeting this season between the two sides. Earlier, both the teams won one match each.

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: David Warner

The left-handed opening batsman and SRH captain is in good form. In this key clash, expect Warner to score big one again. He is an ideal choice for your Dream11 team and a safe bet as well. SRH vs RCB Eliminator IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: David Warner, Yuzvendra Chahal and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Rashid Khan

The Afghanistan leg-spinner is a wicket-taking bowler and he has done that so many times in this IPL. With wickets turning slow, Khan has become dangerous and thus he could be effective with the ball once again. So go ahead and pick him as vice-captain of your SRH vs RCB Dream11 team. SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Season 13 Eliminator.

SRH vs RCB Likely Playing XIs

SRH Probable Playing 11: David Warner(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

RCB Probable Playing 11: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

