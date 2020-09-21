SRH vs RCB Live Streaming Online: The third match of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) going head to head with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The encounter takes place at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21 (Monday). Both the sides will be kick-starting their IPL 2020 campaign with this game and must be determined to register a victory. SRH have performed consistently in the last few seasons and will like to extend their sensational run. On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Co are still searching for their maiden title and will like to get momentum early in the tournament. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, telecast, venue of SRH vs RCB match, please scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant details of the game. Sunrisers Hyderabad Fans Storm Twitter Ahead of SRH vs RCB Match in Dream11 IPL 2020, Trend #OrangeArmy.

David Warner has been reinstated as the captain of the team and will be raring to justify his franchise’s decision. He’ll open the innings alongside England’s Jonny Bairstow, and the two will like to replicate their heroics from the last season. In the bowling department, SRH have the services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Siddhart Kaul who are the proven stars of this format. RCB Funny Memes Trolling Virat Kohli & Team Go Viral Ahead of Their Dream11 IPL 2020 Opening Match Against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Speaking of RCB, Aaron Finch has added even more firepower to the already strong batting line-up consisting AB de Villiers and skipper Virat Kohli. The likes of Washington Sundar, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav will handle the mantle in the bowling department. As the SRH vs RCB match gets line-up, let’s look at the live streaming and other details of the encounter.

SRH vs RCB Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 3 on Star Sports TV Channels

Star Sports holds the official broadcasting rights of IPL 2020, and apparently, it will telecast all the matches live. SRH vs RCB match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and on its HD substitutes with English commentary. Fans of Hindi commentary can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi or Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Matches of IPL 2020 will be available in some regional languages as well. Hence, you can tune into Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bengali to catch the live action of SRH vs RCB match.

SRH vs RCB Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 3 on Disney+Hotstar

As Star TV Network has the telecast rights of IPL 2020, the online streaming of the T20 league will be available on its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Users will have to pay subscription fees to get access to IPL 2020 live matches. However, Jio and Airtel users get Disney+Hotstar subscription with select plans.

With both the sides comprising of several T20 stars, predicting the favourites of the match will be difficult. However, the Orange Army has enjoyed playing against RCB, and the fact must boost them. Amid the result of the game, the match will provide a lot of confidence to the viewers.

