Sunrisers Hyderabad fans are ecstatic as David Warner and Co are set to locks horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The much-awaited encounter will take place at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday (September 21). Having qualified for the playoffs in the last four seasons, the Orange Army have been performing consistently in the past few years and will like to clinch their second title. Also, David Warner has been reinstated back as SRH captain, and the southpaw must be raring to make a mark in the T20 extravaganza. Virat Kohli, David Warner and Other Players to Watch Out For in Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 3.

On the eve of SRH’s opening clash, fans took Twitter by storm and showcased their desire of seeing Warner and others back in action. In fact, #OrangeArmy became one of the top trends on the micro-blogging website. With Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the ranks, SRH are a balanced side in all the departments. Also, the conditions in UAE are expected to favour them. As the Orange Army gear up for their opening clash, let’s look at how Twitterati reacted ahead of the high-voltage encounter. David Warner & Kane Williamson Enjoy Playing Dart Game Ahead of SRH vs RCB Match.

David Warner Is Excited!!

The Captain Is Coming!!

Match Day!!

Sixes All Over!!

Destructive Openers!!

Staggering Record!!

Reminisces!!

Lion Is Ready!!

SRH have always enjoyed playing against the Virat Kohli-led side in the past. In fact, they defeated RCB only in the finals to lift their maiden title in IPL 2016. However, Royal Challengers Bangalore have been hitting the training ground hard lately and are expected to leave no stones unturned to break the jinx and lift the trophy. Hence, fans must brace themselves to witness an exciting game of cricket.

