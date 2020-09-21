If you think checking match previews, playing XI, probable line-up or squad details on a match day is a universal activity. Let me tell you that’s not the case. The day Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), one of the most-followed franchises in Indian Premier League (IPL), are playing, it is a different case scenario. Netizens search for RCB funny memes, jokes and Ee Sala Cup Namde memes and that is happening again as RCB gear up to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their opening match of Dream11 IPL 2020. Twitterati are busy trending hashtag #SRHvsRCB and #RCBvsSRH on the micro-blogging platform. They are trolling Virat Kohli and Co. by posting funny Royal Challengers Bangalore memes and tweets. But why such behaviour? Well, here’s why. SRH vs RCB Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli, David Warner and Other Players to Watch Out For in Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 3.

Royal Challengers Bangalore has been a star-studded side since the launch of domestic Twenty20 tournament in 2008. Throughout 13 seasons, RCB has had powerhouse players like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Yuvraj Singh, Dale Steyn, Aaron Finch and so many more. They have been led by the talismanic batsman and present Indian Cricket Team captain, Virat Kohli for almost a decade now. However, the cricket team has failed to lift the coveted IPL trophy. Now, there are other sides who have also not won a single edition of Indian Premier League like Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC), previously known as Delhi Daredevils. But fans do not question them as much as they do to RCB side because of the presence of match-winners in their side. More so, because of Virat Kohli. The man is known for his aggressive, going-for-the-kill and win-at-all-cost attitude in international matches. But it has been ages, and the team has not won a single title under his leadership. SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore Likely Playing XI vs Sunrisers Hyderabad for Indian Premier League Match 3.

In the last edition, RCB were wooden spooners. They finished last in the IPL 2019 points table among eight teams. And this was not the first time they were content with getting bottom rankings. In IPL 2017, RCB secured (8th/8) rank with their journey ending in the league stage. Not that Royal Challengers Bangalore have only been duds. The side has also been two-time runner ups, in IPL 2009 and IPL 2011. They have made to the IPL Playoffs in 2010 and 2015. They have the potential to win, but falter in the end, and that has got the Netizens taking potshots at Royal Challengers Bangalore.

1. Virat Kohli as Raju

2. Ee Sala Cup Namde Meme Can't Get Better Than This

3. Dekh Lo, Dekh Lo

The only time #RCB at the top of table. pic.twitter.com/ZlYmquGWPH — Sharad Kangude (@SharadKangude) September 19, 2020

4. You Know Him, Right?

#RCB Is Baar to RCB hi IPL jitegi pic.twitter.com/DvQjBAajUk — EmojiMan (@EmojiwalaMan) September 19, 2020

5. Wish This Mattered

Pic 1 : #Mi fan Pic 2 : #rcb fan Smjh rhe ho 🙌😂 pic.twitter.com/N9vFn5yHnM — ༒ † α к ѕ н υ ༒ ( RCB 🔥) (@GautamTaksh) September 19, 2020

6. Hera Pheri Gang Is Back With a Twist

7. Hahahhahahahah

8. Every RCB Fan EVER

9. Yeh Kya Baat Hui?

10. Neeche Se Dekh Neeche Se Dekh

11. HAHAHHAHAHHAHAHHAH

When other IPL teams get to know that their next match is against #RCB pic.twitter.com/RDu7KKwDdc — Uncivilised Memer (@xCivilisedMemer) September 21, 2020

Do not get bamboozled seeing these viral RCB funny memes. For the side does boast of die-hard, ardent supporters and fans who have immense faith in them. And they are back with their clarion call “Ee Sala Cup Namde”!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2020 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).