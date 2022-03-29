Eight teams have thus far played a game each in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022). And now Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will open their IPL 2022 campaign as well. While Kane Williamson is in charge of Sunrisers, Sanju Samson captains Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, fans looking for SRH vs RR, IPL 2022 live streaming online and TV telecast information can scroll down. SRH vs RR IPL 2022 Dream11 Team: Jos Buttler, Ravi Ashwin and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Both the sides have made some changes in build up to the IPL 2022. And it will be interesting to see how the two teams perform with new set of players. Rajasthan Royals is loaded with quality spinners while Sunrisers Hyderabad have power-hitter in their side.

SRH vs RR Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 4 on Star Sports TV Channels

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the SRH vs RR clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network. SRH vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 5.

SRH vs RR Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 4 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the SRH vs RR match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

