Sunrisers Hyderabad surprisingly released most of its key players while retaining Kane Williamson as the captain. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals managed to build an intimidating team for IPL 2022. The two teams will be confronting each other on March 29 at MCA Stadium Pune. Here let's look at some players who could make the difference and are must picks in your Dream11 team selection. Dream11 is one of the popular fantasy games and has become quite popular among its users as it allows them to earn real cash, and a great way to do that is by picking the right fantasy playing XI. So here are some players you must-have in your SRH vs RR IPL 2022 Dream11 Team. SRH vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 5.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Kane Williamson (SRH)

One of the composed cricketers of all time, Kane has been part of the SRH franchise since 2015. SRH retained Kane in IPL 2022, and he will be leading the franchise. Kane Williamson was handed over the captaincy of SRH for the time being in 2018 as well, and he was successful in showing his side the way to the final. His batting has always been weighty as he likes scoring on important occasions.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Nicholas Pooran (SRH)

In the mega auction of IPL 2022, Nicholas Pooran was bought for a hefty amount of INR 10.75 crore by SRH. However, the attacking batter had an unsatisfactory season of IPL in 2021. Sunrisers Hyderabad was optimistic about Pooran while picking him for the side. In his three years of IPL career, Nicholas Pooran has played 33 matches and scored 606 runs. He is considered a T20 specialist and has been in good form recently.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)

He has been committed to SRH since 2014 and was retained by the same once again this season. Bhuvi was not having the best of his time playing lately due to injuries, but given the amount of experience, the right-arm seamer has, he is a prized possession of SRH. SRH vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 5.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Jos Buttler (RR)

The right-handed formerly played for Mumbai Indians and was approached by RR in the 2018 auction. Jos was retained by RR in 2022 at INR 10 crore. RR retained Jos Buttler exclusively to use his international expertise for the team and be a guiding force in the camp for the junior players. Jos as a senior player of Rajasthan Royals, will play a crucial role for his team. In his 65-match IPL career, he has scored 1968 runs.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Ravi Ashwin (RR)

Rajasthan Royals was clever to secure Ravi Ashwin for the side at INR 5 crore. The potent spinner has played for various teams in IPL and gunned down 145 wickets in 167 matches. He recently surpassed Kapil Dev to become India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests. We can’t think of missing this intelligent spinner as a player to watch out for.

