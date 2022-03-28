Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals kick off their Indian Premier League 2022 season as they face off against each other in match 5 of the competition. The SRH vs RR, IPL 2022 clash will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on March 29, 2022 (Tuesday). So ahead of the game, we take a look at SRH vs RR Head-to-head record, likely playing XIs and other things you need to know. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR: Delhi Capitals on Top, Punjab Kings Second After Fine Chase.

Both the teams will be disappointed with their campaigns last time around and will be aiming for much better outings this season. SRH vs RR have made significant changes to their squad and have recruited well during the auctions as they look to reach the top of the IPL summit once again. SRH vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022.

SRH vs RR Head-to-Head Record

The teams have faced each other on 15 occasions in IPL. SRH have the better head-to-head record with eight wins while RR have registered seven victories against the opponents.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 5 Key Players

Kane Williamson and Nicholas Pooran will be the key players for SRH while Devdutt Padikkal and Ravi Ashwin will have a huge role to play for RR

SRH vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 5 Mini Battles

In the SRH vs RR game, Umran Malik vs Jos Buttler will be an interesting battle to watch apart from Nicholas Pooran vs Yuzvendra Chahal.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 5 Venue and Match Timing

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (SRH vs RR) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on March 29, 2022 (Tuesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 5 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match live on Star Sports channels. The SRH vs RR match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the SRH vs RR live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 5 Likely Playing XIs

SRH Likely Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (C), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

PBKS Likely Playing 11: Jos Buttler (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

