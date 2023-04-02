The 16th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has commenced and we are already into the 3rd day of the tournament. With two matches lined up on April 2, it is expected to be a blockbuster Sunday for cricket fans. In the first match of the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals. The game will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad and has a starting time of 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss of this match will be held at 3:00 pm IST. This will be the first match for both these teams in IPL 2023 and they will be aiming for a bright start to the tournament. Kane Williamson Ruled Out of IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans Confirm.

After a below-par last season, where they failed to qualify for the playoffs, Sunrisers Hyderabad have managed to build a strong team. With Aiden Markram unavailable due to national team duties, Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is all set to lead the Hyderabad team in this match. Both new signings, Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook will be SRH's main strength in the batting department. Meanwhile, Umran Malik will spearhead SRH's bowling department.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals finished as the runners-up in IPL 2022. RR have managed to keep the core of their squad and are one of the favourites for the tournament. The trio of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer are Rajasthan's biggest hope in the batting department. Meanwhile, with two of the best Indian spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal at their disposal, their bowling also looks very strong. Mark Wood Castles Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh on Consecutive Deliveries to Claim His First Five-Wicket Haul in IPL (Watch Video).

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Glenn Phillips(w), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma