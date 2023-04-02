England’s pacer, Mark Wood, made a remarkable return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as he claimed his first-ever five-wicket haul (5/14) in the IPL. En route to his five-wicket haul he castled Delhi Capitals’ batters, Prithvi Shaw, and Mitchell Marsh on consecutive deliveries. The video of Wood getting Shaw and Marsh clean bowled is going viral. Coming to the match between Delhi and Lucknow, Wood’s side registered a comfortable 50-run win over the David Warner-led unit. Axar Patel Bowls Sensational Delivery to Dismiss Kyle Mayers During LSG vs DC IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

𝗕𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 L𝗼𝗼𝗸𝘀 A𝘄𝗮𝘆

