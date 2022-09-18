Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends face off against each other in match 10 of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022. The clash will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on September 18, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends, 2022 Road Safety World Series live streaming details, scroll down below. Road Safety World Series 2022 Points Table Live Updated.

Sri Laka have made a sensational start to their season as they have won both their opening fixtures while putting in dominant performances. Meanwhile, South Africa have had a mixed bag of results, winning, losing and drawing once in three games. Both sides will be aiming to register a win in his clash.

When Is Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on September 18, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a start time of 03:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for Road Safety World Series 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhit and Sports 18 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the SL-L vs SA-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Voot, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Voot app and website to catch the action live for free. The match can also be watched on JioTV for Jio subscribers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2022 12:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).