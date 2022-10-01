India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends--two of the best sides in the competition are set to go up against each other in the final of the Road Safety World Series 2022 tournament on Saturday, October 1. After some intense cricketing action by some of the greats of the game, it has all boiled down to these two teams, who are set to battle for the top prize of the competition. India, the defending champions had beaten Australia in a thrilling encounter to enter the final. Sri Lanka on the other hand, had to get past West Indies in an interesting match to ensure a spot for themselves in the summit clash. Most Runs in Road Safety World Series 2022: Shane Watson on Top, Dwayne Smith Climbs to Second Spot.

Interestingly. both India and Sri Lanka are yet to be defeated in the competition so far. India would bank on skipper Sachin Tendulkar and stars like Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan and also Suresh Raina to come good against a tough side in Sri Lanka, who have been clinical so far in the competition.

When Is India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 final match will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium in Raipur on October 1, 2022 (Saturday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for Road Safety World Series 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhit and Sports 18 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the SL-L vs WI-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Voot, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Voot app and website to catch the action live for free. The match can also be watched on JioTV for Jio subscribers.

