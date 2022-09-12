Tillakaratne Dilshan of Sri Lanka Legends is the most run scorer in Road Safety World Series (RSWS) 2022 so far. He smashed an outstanding 107 off just 56 balls in the first match of Sri-Lanka Legends against Australia Legends. The second top run-getters thus far in the RSWS 2022 is once again from Sri-Lanka Legends, Dilshan Munaweera 95 unbeaten off 63 balls. Stuart Binny from India legends secures the third spot among the most runs in RSWS 2022. He made 82 runs in one match that India legends played against South Africa legends. The fourth and fifth spots are occupied by Andrew Puttick and Dwayne Smith. Buy 2022 Road Safety World Series Tickets Online: Here Is How You Can Purchase Match Tickets for T20 Cricket Tournament in India

Road safety world series (RSWS) 2022 is well underway as the tournament kick-started on 10 September and will run through till 1 October. RSWS was founded by the chief of RTO, Thane and the Konkan region Ravi Gaikwad in collaboration with the BCCI to raise awareness about road safety. Many international legends are featuring in the series. The countries apart from India that are participating in the series are Australia, England, Sri Lanka, South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Most Runs in Road Safety World Series 2022

Rank Batter Team Matches Runs 1 Tillakaratne Dilshan Sri Lanka Legends 1 107 2 Dilshan Munaweera Sri Lanka Legends 1 95 3 Stuart Binny India Legends 1 82 4 Andrew Puttick South Africa Legends 2 74 5 Dwayne Smith West Indies Legends 1 51

The road safety world series is being played in T20 format. Thus far, three matches have been played between various teams. India legends had a comprehensive victory over South-Africa legends in an opening match. Bangladesh legends lost to West Indies legends in the second match by 6 wickets. Sri-Lanka Legends defeated Australia Legends in the third league match by 38 runs.

